The 2017 Emmys served as reminder that American Crime Story sat out this year, but The Assassination of Gianni Versace could-well pick up where People v. O.J. left off. See for yourself in new Season 2 promos, including our first actual footage from the series.

FX released a second teaser promo for The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, picking up the franchise’s usual pattern of more artful glimpses than actual scenes. That said, If you actually watched Sunday’s Emmy broadcast, you’d have seen the first Versace footage nestled in an overall FX commercial:

Missed that? Here you go:

FX

FX

FX

Season 3 of American Crime Story will feature Point Break star Edgar Ramirez as Gianni Versace himself, Glee and Flash star Darren Criss as his killer, Andrew Cunanan, Penelope Cruz as sister Donatella Versace and Ricky Martin as Versace’s partner Antonio D’Amico. Additionally, New Girl star Max Greenfield also appears in an unknown role, along with Masters of Sex star Annaleigh Ashford, and American Horror Story alum Finn Wittrock as Jeff Trail, Cunanan’s first victim. Season 3 will follow the July 1997 murder – its first two episodes written by Tom Rob Smith – drawn from Vanity Fair writer Maureen Orth’s book Vulgar Favors.

It could be some time before The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story releases a full trailer, so stay tuned.