‘Indiana Jones 5’ Set Photos Reveal Possible Setting and Plot

The following post contains possible spoilers for the upcoming Indiana Jones movie.

A series of new on-set photos from Indiana Jones 5 hint at a possible plot point involving the Apollo 11 moon landing. The leaked images, which were shared by the Glasgow Times, depict the streets of Glasgow as fronts constructed for the upcoming adventure flick. One of the photos includes a key set piece which could potentially reveal the happenings of Harrison Ford’s latest outing as Indiana Jones.

The new photos from the Indiana Jones 5 set can be viewed here. While the plot details of the upcoming James Mangold-directed film have not been officially revealed, we can see in the images that the Glasgow streets are being altered to appear like they’re from 1960s New York City. A particular sign in one of the windows reads: “Welcome Home Armstrong, Aldrin, Collins.” This suggests that the scene shot in this location takes place around the time of the ticker tape parade thrown in New York City on August 13, 1969, following the return of America’s astronauts from their successful moon landing.

Back in May, The Illuminerdi reported that Indiana Jones 5 would include elements of the space race that occurred in the late 1960s. According to their sources, Mads Mikkelsen will portray this installment’s villain, a Nazi scientist who is enlisted by NASA to work on the space agency’s moon landing initiative. The on-set photo does nothing to contradict that rumor.

Mangold also hinted that his Indiana Jones movie would take place in the 1960s. In January, he tweeted that all of the movies he was working on take place in ’60s NYC. It would make sense, considering Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull took place in 1957. That film came out roughly 13 years ago, so a late-1960s setting would allow for Indiana Jones to age by at least a decade — as Harrison Ford has in real life.

The currently untitled fifth Indiana Jones installment is set to be released on July 29, 2022.