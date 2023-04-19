‘Insidious’ Returns in ‘The Red Door’ Trailer

The newest entry in the Insidious series is a sequel to Chapter 2. When Dalton (formerly the little kid who started all the series’ supernatural intrigue in the first place) goes to college, something is unlocked. The Insidious franchise has been running for over ten years now, and it seems like each entry contains more twists and turns than the last. The exact chronology of the series gets a little confusing if you haven’t been with it from the beginning, as there were two films, then two prequels, and now this new sequel, which continues the story from the first sequel.

The franchise largely centers around the Lambert family, who find themselves subjected to a strange form of haunting. At a loss for how to solve their supernatural problems, they enlist the help of Elise Rainier, a psychic. She brings along her crew, Specs, and Tucker. Elise, Specs, and Tucker are all featured in the two films outside of the Lamberts’ story. The Insidious films are notable for their eerie soundtracks, stunning visual sequences, and excellent use of suspense.

The latest film, Insidious: The Red Door, features the return of stars Rose Byrne, Ty Simpkins, Lin Shaye, and Patrick Wilson — who is also making his directorial debut with the film. Check out the first trailer below:

READ MORE: The 10 Worst Horror Movie Cliches Ever

The main plot device used in the series is that of “The Further,” a mystical realm that can be accessed through astral projection, which the characters sometimes unwittingly engage in. The issue with visiting The Further, is that some of the presences there want to hang on. They want to return to the world of the living, using people who visit their realm as hosts.

When Dalton, the Lambert family’s son, enters a coma in the original film, he accidentally ends up in The Further. The family succeeds in bringing him back, but that’s just the beginning of the story. In Insidious: The Red Door, Dalton goes off to college. Obviously he winds up having much bigger problems than just figuring out how to do his own laundry or get along with his roommate.

Insidious: The Red Door is set for a theatrical release on July 7, 2023.

Get our free mobile app