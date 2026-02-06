‘Insidious 6’ Will See The Further Bleed Into the Real World

Scary stuff indeed! And we’re not just talking about the fact that there’s a sixth Insidious movie on the way. (We’re starting to lose count.)

New details for Insidious 6: The Bleeding World have been revealed, and it appears the latest entry in the hit horror franchise could be its most horrifying yet in terms of larger plot implications.

According to horror website Bloody Disgusting, Insidious 6 will see The Further — the dark, parasitic dimension that exists parallel to the world of the living, where malevolent entities linger — begin to seep into the real world for the first time.

A reported official synopsis for the new film reads:

A trio of stalkers infiltrate a quiet suburb and force a new family into the astral plane, where they uncover a terrifying truth: The Further is bleeding into the real world.

Per the synopsis, the film will introduce a new family and follow their own unique encounter with The Further, with the Lambert family’s story having concluded in 2023’s Insidious: The Red Door. The fifth film in the series serves as a direct sequel to 2013’s Insidious: Chapter 2.

Directed by Jacob Chase, who directed the 2020 horror film Come Play, the upcoming Insidious installment is set to star Amelia Eve, Island Austin, Sam Spruell, Brandon Perea, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, and Lin Shaye.

In November 2025, Shaye, who has appeared as fan-favorite paranormal investigator Elise Rainier in every Insidious film since the first film in 2011, debunked rumors that Insidious 6 will mark her final film role. She also teased more from the world of Insidious yet to come.

“False information that this Insidious is ‘my last film’ and/or is ‘last film of the franchise.’ We are just getting started!” the actress wrote on Facebook, emphasizing in a separate comment, “No truth!”

Insidious 6: The Bleeding World is scheduled to release in theaters on August 21, 2026.