AI: Not evil at all! Right?

... Right?

Either way, one must remain ever-vigilant about the wonderful things AI can do, and sometimes does do when we’re not paying attention. For example: Did you know that unless you explicitly opt out in your app, Instagram’s settings now automatically permit Meta AI to use your photos whether you want it to or not?

The revelation of this information so alarmed the Screen Actors Guild that they put out a statement yesterday strongly recommending that all of its membership go to the trouble to find this setting in their Instagram accounts and turn it off.

“Take action to protect your likeness,” they warned in a post on X.

READ MORE: Someone Used AI to Write My Book. It’s Worse Than I Imagined It Could Ever Be

Just because you are not a world famous actor, doesn’t mean you shouldn’t protect your likeness too. If you want to disallow Meta and its awesome I from using your photos, follow their instructions:

Tap your profile

Tap the three lines in the top right corner of the app

Find “Sharing and Reuse”

Once there, look for the option that allows people (and AI) to use your images however they choose.

Maybe you love AI, maybe you want to see yourself in AI slop. No judgment! Do nothing. Continue using social media as usual. Keep calm and carry on.

Yes, stories like this are not at all dystopian. It’s just the future! And it is coming to use your images without permission or compensation whether you want it to or not! So make sure to change those settings.

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