It’s not a sequel, it’s a companion piece.

At least that is how Sony is billing The Social Reckoning, their latest film about Facebook — which also comes from the screenwriter of The Social Network, Aaron Sorkin. He pulls double duty this time as both writer and director (David Fincher directed The Social Network), telling a story from Facebook’s more recent history.

Jeremy Strong plays Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg this time, replacing Jesse Eisenberg. But Zuckerberg isn’t necessarily the main character this time, or at least Strong is not top-bllled in the cast; That’s Anora’s Mikey Madison who plays Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen, with Jeremy Allen White as a Wall Street Journal reporter who reports on the information she provides about the inner workings of Facebook.

The cast also includes Wunmi Mosaku, Betty Gilpin, Billy Magnussen, and Bill Burr. You can watch the first Social Reckoning trailer below:

READ MORE: Here’s Mark Zuckerberg’s Review of The Social Network

The Social Network, released in 2010, became a surprise blockbuster telling the story of Facebook’s founding and the contentious fight between its creators for control of the company in its early years. It was nominated for eight Academy Awards and won three, including Best Adapted Screenplay for Sorkin. It also has maybe the greatest movie trailer of the 21st century. (This one for The Social Reckoning is not quite on that level.)

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

A companion piece to the hit film The Social Network, Sorkin’s original screenplay is based on the events that gave rise to the Wall Street Journal’s shocking exposé The Facebook Files. The film is inspired by the true story of how Frances Haugen (Madison), a young Facebook engineer, enlists the help of Jeff Horwitz (White), a Wall Street Journal reporter, to go on a dangerous journey that ends up blowing the whistle on the social network’s most guarded secrets.

The Social Reckoning is scheduled to open in theaters on October 9.

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