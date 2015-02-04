The Biggest Movie Secrets That Are Actually True

Did you know that up until the first ‘X-Men’ film required it, neither Patrick Stewart nor Sir Ian McKellan had ever played chess? Or that O.J. Simpson was once considered to play the Terminator but was deemed too likable to play a villain?

We've done the heavy lifting and sifted through thousands of film facts to surface the most interesting trivia tidbits. The above gallery of 100 movie facts features nuggets about cult classics (‘Spinal Tap’), box-office blockbusters (‘Frozen’), superhero movies (‘Guardians of the Galaxy’), sci-fi masterpieces ('The Matrix') and more. How many did you know?

Can't get enough trivia? Check out 100 bonus movie facts below via our ongoing video series, ‘You Think You Know Movies.’ Watch brand new episodes every Monday and Thursday on YouTube.

15 ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Facts You May Not Know

15 Facts You May Not Know About ‘Frozen’

20 Facts You May Not Know About the ‘Star Wars’

15 Facts You May Not Know About ‘The Avengers’

20 Facts You May Not Know About the ‘The Dark Knight’

15 Facts You May Not Know About ‘Mean Girls’

Is there a movie fact more interesting than the ones we've assembled? Have a suggestion on what movie we should feature next in our 'You Think You Know Movies' video series? We'd love to hear about it. Share your film wisdom and recommendations in the comments below.

100 TV Facts You May Not Know

Pete Schiecke, Kristy Puchko, Mike Sampson and Nick Murphy contributed to this feature.