‘Jackass Forever’ Trailer: They’re Older, But Not Wiser

Welcome back to Jackass.

For the first time in 11 years, there’s a new — and supposedly final — Jackass movie. Jackass Forever reunites much of the original Jackass team, including Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Dave England, Ehren McGehey, Preston Lacy, and Jason “‘Wee Man” Acuna, along with several new pranksters and lunatics for another batch of highly dangerous, extremely deranged, and hopefully hilarious stunts. (“Concussions aren’t great, ” Steve-O quips. “But as long as you have them before you’re 50, it’s cool. And Knoxville’s 49! So we’re good.”)

Based on the film’s first trailer, it looks like a pretty good time, as long as you’re not squeamish or you have something against guys launching themselves into the air like human projectiles. There’s dudes falling down, dudes getting hit and then falling down, dudes getting shot into space and then falling. Basically, it’s Men Falling: The Movie. Watch it below:

Here’s the film’s official synopsis, which sounds extremely complicated:

Celebrating the joy of being back together with your best friends and a perfectly executed shot to the dingdong, the original jackass crew return for another round of hilarious, wildly absurd, and often dangerous displays of comedy with a little help from some exciting new cast. Johnny and the team push the envelope even further on October 22 in jackass forever.

Jackass Forever, which Johnny Knoxville has already said will be the final film in the epic Jackass Cinematic Universe, is scheduled to open in theaters on October 22, 2021.