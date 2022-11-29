I’m not necessarily sure that every character in every major movie needs its own poster. But that’s just me; I am not a professional movie marketer or exhibitor. I am sure there is a perfectly logical reason why each new blockbuster comes complete with three (or six [or 10]) individual character posters, one for every significant person in the film — and sometimes even for some of the insignificant ones as well. But from my position as slightly-more-than-casual-observer, it seems excessive.

Whatever the reasons Hollywood has started churning out character posters in recent years, the occasional absurdity of this endeavor has not gone unnoticed. (“Zendaya Is Meeche,“ anyone?) The practice slowed a little in 2020 and 2021 because moviemaking slowed in 2020 and 2021. But character posters returned with a vengeance in 2022 (even if, regrettably, the 2022 film Vengeance did not receive character posters itself). Here are ten of the strangest ones that were released this year — some from very big hits, and some from pretty hefty flops.

The Most Ridiculous Character Posters of 2022 Maybe we just don’t need to make posters for every character in every big movie? You decide for yourself.

