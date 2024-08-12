James Cameron Is Working on a ‘Classified’ Terminator Project

James Cameron says he’s working on a new project in the world of The Terminator — but he’s not saying anything more about it at this point.

Cameron divulged this tidbit in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter. Asked about if he’d seen the upcoming Terminator anime series on Netflix, Cameron revealed...

I’m working on my own Terminator stuff right now. It’s got nothing to do with that.

When asked for more information on the project, Cameron replied that it’s “totally classified. I don’t want to have to send out a potentially dangerous robotic agent if you were to talk about it, even retroactively.”

Cameron’s last contribution to the Terminator franchise — which he created by writing and directing the original Terminator movie in 1984 — was co-writing and producing 2019’s Terminator: Dark Fate. That was also Cameron’s first significant creative involvement in the series since Terminator 2: Judgment Day; he didn’t write, direct, or produce any of the sequels in between.

Cameron did say that the Terminator anime series, Terminator Zero, “looks interesting.”

“My relationship to that is very much like The Sarah Connor Chronicles — other people spinning stories in a world I set in motion is interesting to me,” Cameron explained. “What’s their takeaway? What intrigued them about it? Where are they going with it?”

Cameron said “there’s some curiosity” about how the show will turn out, although he also added it’s “not a burning curiosity.” Okay then. (For the record, I would definitely have a burning curiosity about any new Terminator movies that Cameron has up its sleeve.)

Cameron’s next Avatar sequel, Avatar: Fire and Ash, is scheduled to open in theaters on December 19, 2025. Terminator Zero premieres on Netflix on August 29.