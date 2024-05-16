When the previously announced Friday the 13th prequel series Crystal Lake lost its showrunner a midst a “change of direction”, it would appear this is what that change was: The creation of an entire “Jason Universe” is now underway.

Or, according to the official graphic on JasonUniverse.com, a “Jason Un1v3rse.”

The company behind the site, Horror Inc., had this to say about the new endeavor:

“For decades, Jason shocked and thrilled audiences who kept coming back for more. We’re excited to work with Victor Miller and Marc Toberoff on new projects we’ll announce in the coming months.”

Victor Miller was the writer of the original Friday the 13th (which Jason was barely a part of, but whatever). Marc Toberoff is an intellectual property attorney.

The VP of Horror Inc. told IGN the company is “focused on honoring the legacy [of Jason] while elevating the fan experience and appealing to today’s horror audiences as we develop new ways to watch, interact and engage with the Jason Universe.”

They said the company is working on “entertainment, games, immersive experiences, merchandise and more to be announced throughout 2024.” They don’t mention specifics in the way of movies or even television shows like Crystal Lake, however.

It’s been a disappointing couple years for Friday the 13th fans as various projects have stalled out in the development stage. The last Friday film appeared in theaters in 2009, 15 years ago. That was the reboot of the original film directed by Marcus Nispel. Then the previously announced Crystal Lake lost showrunner Bryan Fuller recently, who wrote on Twitter that “for reasons beyond our control A24 has elected to go a different way with [Crystal Lake]. We hope the final product will be something Friday the 13th fans all over the world will enjoy.”

