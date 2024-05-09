Friday the 13th fans have been awaiting a TV show based on the property since Halloween of 2022, when Peacock revealed they had teamed with Hannibal creator Bryan Fuller on a show called Crystal Lake after the summer camp that served as the location for Jason Voorhees’ attacks in the original film series.

Two years later, there’s an update on the show, and it’s not a great one: Fuller has left the series over apparent creative differences over the direction of the series. He posted on Twitter that “for reasons beyond our control A24 has elected to go a different way with [Crystal Lake]. We hope the final product will be something Friday the 13th fans all over the world will enjoy.”

READ MORE: Every Friday the 13th Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best

According to Bloody Disgusting, despite Fuller’s departure Crystal Lake “is still happening, but there is indeed some retooling of the project happening behind the scenes.” When the show was first confirmed several years ago, it was described as an “expanded prequel” about both Jason Voorhees and his mother Mrs. Voorhees who (spoiler alert) was actually the killer in the very first Friday the 13th movie from 1980.

Fuller also noted on Twitter that shows like Crystal Lake taken from “classic horror” need “a vision that elevates and transforms, as well as delivers what audiences have come to expect, which is an ambitious and risky endeavor.”

No word yet on what led to the disagreements over the creative direction of the show or how it might be changing now that Fuller has left the project.

It’s been a disappointing couple years for Friday the 13th fans as various projects have stalled out in the development stage. The last Friday film appeared in theaters in 2009, 15 years ago. That was the reboot of the original film directed by Marcus Nispel.

Get our free mobile app