Jennifer Aniston Wins Best On-Screen Dirt Bag at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards

It was the first award of the night and Mark Wahlberg and Mila Kunis (stars of 'Ted') were on-hand to hand out the award. Jennifer Aniston was the big Best On-Screen Dirt Bag winner at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards for her portrayal of the conniving, sexed-up dentist in 'Horrible Bosses' (coincidentally, Aniston was competing against her 'Horrible Bosses' co-star Colin Farrell).