You or I could post 100 pictures on Instagram every single day for the rest of our lives, and we wouldn’t get 2.8 million likes in total.

Jennifer Aniston got 2.8 million likes (and counting) on her very first photo.

Granted, this is not a photo of, like, a cute cat, or someone who cut her off in traffic. In her maiden voyage on Instagram, Aniston posted a photo of the entire cast of Friends — Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer — reunited 25 years after the show premiered and 15 years after the show went off the air on NBC. Take a look:

15 years after the show ended its premiere run, Friends remains big business. There are all kinds of events and special merchandise in stores for the 25th anniversary of Friends this fall, and Netflix recently paid $100 million to keep the series streaming on its digital airwaves for just one year. One year for $100 million! (After that, Friends will migrate to HBO Max, WarnerMedia’s new streaming service, which will be its exclusive online home starting in 2020.) If anything, 2.8 million likes sounds low.