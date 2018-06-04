Jeremy Renner’s Arms in ‘Tag’ Are CGI to Hide An Injury

Okay, this is just bizarre. Jon Hamm was on Ellen promoting his new comedy Tag, about a group of adult friends of weirdly different ages who grew up together somehow and continued their childhood game of tag for decades. While on Ellen, Hamm revealed a strange secret: His co-star Jeremy Renner broke both of his arms on the set very early into the shoot. And from that point on, Renner wore green screen sleeves on both of his arms, which were then CGIed in during post-production.

It sounds ... insane? But Hamm didn’t treat it like a joke. (If anything, the joke was that Renner, a veteran of the Avengers and Mission: Impossible franchises, somehow broke both his arms playing Tag.) Here’s the film’s trailer. See if those Renner arms look real or computerized:

And here’s the official synopsis:

One month every year, five highly competitive friends hit the ground running in a no-holds-barred game of tag they’ve been playing since the first grade—risking their necks, their jobs and their relationships to take each other down with the battle cry ‘You’re It!’ This year, the game coincides with the wedding of their only undefeated player, which should finally make him an easy target. But he knows they’re coming…and he’s ready. Based on a true story, Tag shows how far some guys will go to be the last man standing

I am now officially excited to see this movie and stare at Jeremy Renner’s arms for 90 minutes. Tag opens in theaters on June 15.