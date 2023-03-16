Everything New on Disney Plus in April
April ends with one of the bigger original films on Disney+ in a while: Peter Pan & Wendy, a new live-action remake of Peter Pan (duh) from director David Lowery, who previously had a lot of success turning Disney’s Pete’s Dragon into a live-action film. The film stars Jude Law as Captain Hook, Yara Shahidi as Tinker Bell, Jim Gaffigan as Mr. Smee, Alan Tudyk as George Darling, Alexander Molony as Peter Pan, and Ever Anderson as Wendy.
There’s also the final few episodes of this season of The Mandalorian every week, plus new episodes of Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur and the new reality series Rennervations which, yes, is a reality show about Jeremy Renner.
Here’s the full list of what’s coming to Disney+ in April 2023.
Sunday, April 2
New Library Titles
- The Ghost and Molly McGee (S2, 5 episodes)
- Spring Shorts-Tacular with the Ghost and Molly McGee
Wednesday, April 5
New Library Titles
- Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks Showdown (S1)
Disney+ Originals
The Crossover - Premiere, All Episodes Streaming
Journey to the Center of the Earth - Season 1 Premiere, All Episodes Streaming
Star Wars: The Mandalorian - Chapter 22
Sunday, April 9
New Library Titles
- The Owl House (S3, 1 episode)
Wednesday, April 12
New Library Titles
- Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (S11)
- Kiff (S1, 5 episodes)
- Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (S1, 5 episodes)
Disney+ Originals
Rennervations - Premiere, All Episodes Streaming
It's All Right! - Premiere, All Episodes Streaming
Star Wars: The Mandalorian - Chapter 23
Friday, April 14
New Library Titles
- Oswald the Lucky Rabbit
Wednesday, April 19
New Library Titles
- Big City Greens (S3, 4 episodes)
- Hamster & Gretel (S1, 4 episodes)
- PJ Masks: Power Heroes (S1, 7 episodes)
Disney+ Originals
Star Wars: The Mandalorian - Season 3 Finale, Chapter 24
Saturday, April 22
New Library Titles
- Secrets of the Elephants
Wednesday, April 26
New Library Titles
- Dino Ranch (S2, 5 episodes)
- Going Fur Gold (S1)
- Saturdays (S1, 5 episodes)
Disney+ Originals
Matildas: The World at Our Feet - Premiere, All Episodes Streaming
Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (Shorts) - Season 1 Premiere, All Episodes Streaming
Friday, April 28
Disney+ Originals
Peter Pan & Wendy - Premiere
