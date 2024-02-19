Rare Joe Pesci Album to be Released on Record Store Day

A 1968 album recorded by actor Joe Pesci will resurface as a limited edition release on Record Store Day this year.

How To Get Joe Pesci's Album

Little Joe Sure Can Sing was recently announced as one of the vinyl releases scheduled to arrive in record stores on April 20. Record Store Day is an annual event that promotes shopping at independent music stores through limited edition albums.

According to the Record Store Day 2024 list, the Pesci album will be limited to just 1,400 copies.

"Pesci cut this astonishingly rare album for Brunswick Records in 1968, and, despite his later fame, it's never been reissued in any format," Record Store Day says in the online description of the album.

What Does Joe Pesci's Album Sound Like?

If you find yourself questioning the My Cousin Vinny and Goodfellas actor's musical ability, Pesci did a stint playing guitar for Joey Dee and the Starliters in the 1960s. The group scored a hit with the song "Peppermint Twist" and was an opening act for the Beatles.

Pesci pays tribute to the Beatles on Little Joe Sure Can Sing by covering "Got to Get You into My Life," "Fixing a Hole" and "The Fool on the Hill." The album's cover lists Little Jimmy Scott and Billie Holiday as Pesci's influences.

The version of the album being released on Record Store Day will be pressed on orange swirl vinyl. Each of the 1,400 copies will be hand-numbered.

