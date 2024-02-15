A ‘John Wick’ Themed Attraction Is Opening in Las Vegas

Fans of the John Wick franchise who are no longer content to simply watch the movies will soon get to “experience” them in an attraction set to open soon in Las Vegas.

“The John Wick Experience” is coming to AREA15 in Vegas. The press release claims it “blends immersive theatre and highly themed cinematic environments to create an interactive journey that transcends reality. Guests step through the doors of the Las Vegas Continental and into the fantastical underworld of John Wick, where they navigate a high stakes adventure as well as visit a themed bar and retail shop open to the general public.”

The Continental is the hotel in the John Wick universe that caters to violent hitmen, who can trade the gold coins they are paid for their work in exchange for hotel rooms or, one assumes, really good room service.

READ MORE: How the John Wick Team Pulled Off Their Greatest Action Sequence

Here’s more of what you will supposedly find in the John Wick Experience:

Each group of guests will be tasked with specific missions, playing out in unique ways with characters, mythology and iconography from the Wick universe. They may rub elbows with Continental staff, assassins, crime bosses, or other curious guests like themselves within the relative safety of the Continental. Guests will be drawn into the culture, trusted with secrets, and invited to private areas of the Continental, promising an authentic and compelling action-packed experience.

Look, I love the John Wick franchise. All four films are great. (The recent Chapter 4 ranked very highly on my list of the best movies of 2023.) But I’m not sure I want to be a part of that world. I want to watch Keanu Reeves fight dudes with nunchucks; I do not want to have endless waves of jackbooted thugs coming after me with katanas. I’m good enjoying this stuff at a healthy remove.

But perhaps you feel differently! For you, the John Wick Experience is set to open in Las Vegas later in 2024. The first John Wick spinoff film, Ballerina, is scheduled to open in theaters on June 7, 2024.

Get our free mobile app