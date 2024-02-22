‘The Crow’ Remake Finally Gets Official Release Date

Attempts to remake The Crow for modern audiences have been going on since before ScreenCrush was a thing. (And ScreenCrush is old. We’re talking more than ten years old old.)

After endless attempts and failures and false starts, a new version of the cult classic ’90s goth superhero movie actually has a release date — and it’s coming soon. The film will open in theaters this summer.

That is the good news. The bad news is the film is actually taking over the previous release date of Ballerina, the first film spinoff in the John Wick universe. That movie stars Ana de Armas, and it was supposed to open in theaters in June. Instead it has been bumped back to June of 2025.

According to Variety, the reason for the change is that “Chad Stahelski, who oversees the John Wick franchise along with Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee at Thunder Road, is working closely with Ballerina director Len Wiseman on additional action sequences for the film.”

The Crow reboot is “ready to go” according to them, and so it will slide into that 2024 summer release in Ballerina’s place.

The new Crow stars Bill Skarsgard in the title role, which was famously played in the 1994 film Brandon Lee. (Lee died during filming in a tragic on set accident.) The film, based on a comic book by James O’Barr, follows a dead man who seeks revenge on the people who killed him and his girlfriend. The update also stars Danny Huston and FKA twigs.

The Crow is now scheduled to open in theaters on June 7, 2024. Let’s hope it was worth the wait. It’s been a long one.