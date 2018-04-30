White doves flying through the air? Check. Dudes on jet skis? Check. Extreme slo-mo photography? Check. Men leaping through windows when they probably could just walk around them? Check? Sliding on tables while firing two guns in the air? Check. Okay, so this must be a John Woo movie.

It is indeed. It is called Manhunt, and it’s the first real throwback John Woo movie from the master of the cop action film in many years. This one debuted at the Venice Film Festival last summer and is about to make its premiere on Netflix later this week. It’s based on a Japanese novel and stars Zhang Hanyu, Masaharu Fukuyama, and Qi Wei. Here’s the official synopsis:

Accused of heinous crimes he didn't commit, a prosecutor sets out on a mission to clear his name.

This looks fully awesome. It’s been way too long since John Woo made a John Woo movie. There are many imitators of his style but only one legitimate, genuine article. Best of all, we don’t have to wait long to watch this thing; Manhunt debuts on Netflix on May 4. That’s this Friday! New John Woo movie this week! Party!