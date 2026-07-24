It’s Christmas in July for Johnny Depp fans.

The debut trailer for Depp’s upcoming holiday movie, Ebenezer, dropped last night (July 23), heralding the actor’s return as a lead star in a big screen movie.

Depp plays classic literary character Ebenezer Scrooge in the dark adaptation, his first major studio lead role since he played Gellert Grindelwald in 2018’s Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.

Depp appeared in 2020’s Minamata and 2023’s Jeanne du Barry, but those were independent international films that received limited theatrical runs.

The marketing for Ebenezer really hones in on Depp’s longstanding status as pop culture’s reigning off-beat, on-screen misfit. “He brought us Jack Sparrow, Edward Scissorhands, and the Mad Hatter…” the trailer teases alongside clips of Scrooge toggling between miserly and mischievous.

“It’s good to be back,” Depp says as Scrooge at the end of the clip, a wink at the actor’s noticeable absence from Hollywood amid and in the wake of his controversial legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard. Watch below.

READ MORE: Jerry Bruckheimer Confident Johnny Depp Will Make New Pirates

“The name you know, the story you don’t,” a tagline for the Christmas film reads.

Directed by Ti West (X, Pearl, The House of the Devil), the upcoming dark-fantasy, supernatural Christmas movie is based on Charles Dickens’ beloved1843 novel A Christmas Carol, and just one of dozens of film adaptations of the beloved holiday tale released over the decades.

The film also stars Andrea Riseborough as the Ghost of Christmas Past, Tramell Tillman as the Ghost of Christmas Present, Harry Potter star Rupert Grint as Bob Cratchit, Star Wars actress Daisy Ridley as Emily Cratchit, Sam Claflin as Fred, and Ian McKellen as Jacob Marley.

Ebenezer will be released in theaters on November 13, 2026.

Get our free mobile app