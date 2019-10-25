‘Joker’ Becomes the Highest-Grossing R-Rated Movie Ever

There are many ways to measure the massive impact of Todd Phillips’ Joker. It has turned a nondescript stairwell in the Bronx into a massive tourist attraction and Instagram hotspot. It made Jared Leto really mad. And now it’s the highest-grossing R-rated movie in the history of cinema.

With this week’s grosses, Joker has narrowly passed Deadpool 2 to become #1 on the all-time list of R-rated blockbusters. Previously Deadpool 2 and Deadpool held both of the top spots. Here’s what the new top ten looks like:

Joker - $785.1 million Deadpool 2 - $785.0 million Deadpool - $783.1 million The Matrix Reloaded - $742.1 million It - $700.3 million Logan - $619.0 million The Passion of the Christ - $611.8 million The Hangover Part II - $586.7 million Fifty Shades of Grey - $571.0 million Ted - $549.3 million

(The Hangover Part II making $586 million worldwide will never not be incredible. How did that happen?!? Also, that means Todd Phillips has made two of the biggest R-rated movies ever.)

Deadpool himself Ryan Reynolds tweeted this note of “congratulations” to Joaquin Phoenix and the rest of the Joker team:

While the movie was clearly designed not to start a franchise, it seems inevitable that there will be some kind of continuation. How could Warner Bros. not try to continue the biggest R-rated movie ever?