‘Joker’ Becomes the Highest-Grossing R-Rated Movie Ever
There are many ways to measure the massive impact of Todd Phillips’ Joker. It has turned a nondescript stairwell in the Bronx into a massive tourist attraction and Instagram hotspot. It made Jared Leto really mad. And now it’s the highest-grossing R-rated movie in the history of cinema.
With this week’s grosses, Joker has narrowly passed Deadpool 2 to become #1 on the all-time list of R-rated blockbusters. Previously Deadpool 2 and Deadpool held both of the top spots. Here’s what the new top ten looks like:
- Joker - $785.1 million
- Deadpool 2 - $785.0 million
- Deadpool - $783.1 million
- The Matrix Reloaded - $742.1 million
- It - $700.3 million
- Logan - $619.0 million
- The Passion of the Christ - $611.8 million
- The Hangover Part II - $586.7 million
- Fifty Shades of Grey - $571.0 million
- Ted - $549.3 million
(The Hangover Part II making $586 million worldwide will never not be incredible. How did that happen?!? Also, that means Todd Phillips has made two of the biggest R-rated movies ever.)
Deadpool himself Ryan Reynolds tweeted this note of “congratulations” to Joaquin Phoenix and the rest of the Joker team:
While the movie was clearly designed not to start a franchise, it seems inevitable that there will be some kind of continuation. How could Warner Bros. not try to continue the biggest R-rated movie ever?
