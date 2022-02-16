A week ago, the family of Bob Saget released a statement regarding the cause of the comedian’s sudden death. In it, they wrote that “authorities have determined that Bob passed away from head trauma” caused when “he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep.” They also noted that “no drugs or alcohol were involved” in Saget’s passing. The Full House and America’s Funniest Home Videos star was only 65 years old.

This week, Saget’s family filed a lawsuit in order to keep the medical examiner’s office in Orange County, Florida from releasing any kinds of records regarding his death. Today, a judge in Florida granted the family a temporary injunction until a final decision is made by another court. Via ABC, the Saget family suit claims they...

...will suffer irreparable harm in the form of extreme mental pain, anguish, and emotional distress if Defendants release the Records in response to public records requests or otherwise disseminate the Records for any other reason or purpose.

In a statement, the Sheriff’s Office in Orange County said the family’s concerns about privacy “must be balanced with our commitment to transparency, compliance with the law, and the public’s right to know." It’s unclear what if any information might be included in the records that wasn’t made public by the family or by authorities’ initial reports to the media regarding the investigation into Saget’s death. (Orlando medical examiner Joshua Stephany determined that Saget’s death stemmed from “injuries [that] were most likely incurred from an unwitnessed fall.”)