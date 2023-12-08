Julia Roberts had a prolific run of hits in the 1990s and 2000s, appearing in some of the most popular dramas and romantic comedies of that era. And if she could make a sequel to one of them, she would pick ... My Best Friend’s Wedding.

That’s what Roberts said on a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live. Asked by host Andy Cohen which of her films she’d “love to do a sequel” for, she picked My Best Friend’s Wedding, the summer 1997 comedy that became one of Roberts’ biggest box-office grossers.

“I think, maybe, My Best Friend’s Wedding,” Roberts replied. “Because there’s so many people in it, and to see what they’re doing and how, like, Kimmy and Michael’s marriage is going.”

In the film, directed by P.J. Hogan, Roberts plays Jules, who discovers that her best friend Michael (Dermot Mulroney), is marrying the much younger Kimmy (Cameron Diaz) right as they both approached their 28th birthdays — which was the point when they had previously agreed they would marry each other if they were still single. Jules attends the nuptials as Kimmy’s maid of honor, but is so upset that Michael decided to marry someone else, that she attempts to sabotage the wedding and break the couple up. She is, in other words, the protagonist and the villain of the movie, which is very funny, and quietly kind of subversive of classic rom-com tropes.

Released after a string of flops like I Love Trouble and Mary Reilly, My Best Friend’s Wedding was something of a mini-comeback for Roberts, and several more hits quickly followed. (Stepmom, Notting Hill, and Runaway Bride all came next in her filmography.) Outside of the Ocean’s franchise, Roberts hasn’t done a lot of sequels, but it’s not impossible to imagine a legacyquel working here; seeing if that central marriage lasted, and what became of Jules and her friend George (Rupert Everett in his breakthrough role).

Roberts can now be seen in the film adaptation of the apocalyptic thriller Leave the World Behind; it’s streaming now on Netflix. You can watch Roberts discuss the possibility of a My Best Friend’s Wedding sequel below.

