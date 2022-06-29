Have you ever wanted to see George Clooney get bitten by a dolphin? Admit it: You have. Many, many times. It’s a universal human wish across all of time and space.

At last the dream shall become a reality in Ticket to Paradise, a new romantic comedy that will reteam Clooney (and a dolphin) with his Ocean’s 11 (and, to a lesser extent, Money Monster) co-star, Julia Roberts. In a scenario that definitely recalls their relationship in the first Ocean’s movie, they play an estranged couple who reunite for their daughter’s wedding. But both disapprove of her marriage, and need to work together to break it up before it can happen.

You can see their chemistry, and Clooney’s chemistry with the dolphin, in the film’s trailer below:

Clooney in particular hasn’t acted much in recent years (the tequila business has been very good to him) so it’s nice to see him back in anything again. He’s always had great chemistry with Roberts dating back to 2001, so at the very least, this should have a nice old school screwball comedy vibe to it.

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

Academy Award winners George Clooney and Julia Roberts reunite on the big screen as exes who find themselves on a shared mission to stop their lovestruck daughter from making the same mistake they once made. From Working Title, Smokehouse Pictures and Red Om Films, Ticket to Paradise is a romantic comedy about the sweet surprise of second chances.

Ticket to Paradise is scheduled to open in theaters on October 21.

