Come this September, you’ll be able to own Zack Snyder’s Justice League on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray. This is good news for the fans who have rallied for the Snyder Cut since its conception. While HBO Max subscribers have had streaming access to Zack Snyder’s four-hour-long director's cut since March, pretty soon all DCEU loyalists will have access to physical copies.

The news was shared by Snyder himself on Twitter. Check out the official announcement below:

The Blu-ray set will presumably include both the color and black-and-white versions of the film. It’s also probable that the package will include a set of bonus features, but no details have been revealed yet. It’s also not clear if the movie will run interrupted, or if it will be divided into four segments like it is on HBO Max.

Despite fans’ call for Warner Bros. to “restore the SnyderVerse,” it's very unlikely we’ll see a sequel in the future. In May, the director described Warner Bros. as “aggressively anti-Snyder,” stating that they “clearly weren’t interested” in his further takes on Justice League. The Snyder Cut will remain its own standalone event, a testament to the power of the DC fandom and its ability to get a long-awaited project off the ground.

Even though the studio might not have seen eye-to-eye with Snyder during the making of Justice League, it was DC fans’ influence that convinced them to invest millions of dollars into reshoots, additional special effects, and a new soundtrack. While Snyder didn’t get to do everything he wanted with the new film, it’s a lot closer to the Justice League he had in mind.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League arrives on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray September 7.