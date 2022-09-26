Kiki Layne took to Instagram to discuss her recent film Don’t Worry Darling. Unfortunately, she didn’t end up in very much of the final cut at all. Rumors have been swirling around about discord on the movie’s set, but director Olivia Wilde and star Florence Pugh have denied anything like that happened. There were also social media rumors about Harry Styles spitting on Chris Pine at the film’s premiere, but those rumors were also shut down.

Kiki's post said:

“The best thing about #DontWorryDarling is that I was lucky enough to meet @arielstachel. They cut us from most of the movie, but we thriving in real life. Love you Ari”

Ari Stachel replied to the Instagram post in a comment, saying: “My love. You are a queen and your talent shines so bright, I was thirsty then and I’m thirsty now.”

In regards to the rumors of various quarrels on the set, the cinematographer for the movie spoke with The Hollywood Reporter. He said: “This was probably the most harmonious set I’ve ever been on. Olivia built a team that believed in her, and she believed in each and everybody on the set. When you hear that there are rumors of acrimony on the set, I reject it. It wasn’t apparent at all.”

Florence Pugh also made a post, saying:

“We met so many talented people, visited some insane locations, worked hard in the desert dust, and looked good whilst doing so. This film was such an epic story on such a large scale to shoot, all during peak Covid times. For that, I will always be grateful. To all of you who helped make this, your dedication and love was seen daily — thank you.”

Olivia Wilde, for her part, also made a statement. She spoke about the rumors with Stephen Colbert. She said: “I have nothing but respect for Florence’s talent, She’s fantastic. She’s on the set of her movie Dune right now, and there’s nothing cooler than a busy actress. I have nothing against her for any reason.”

Don't Worry Darling is now in theaters.

