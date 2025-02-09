‘Thunderbolts’ Become Marvel’s New Heroes in Super Bowl Trailer

The Avengers aren’t coming. The Thunderbolts will have to do.

Technically, this is not correct. The Avengers have two more movies due in theaters in the years ahead, Doomsday and Secret Wars. But that’s what Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ character says in the new trailer for Marvel’s Thunderbolts*, which just debuted during the Super Bowl. The Avengers are MIA for unknown reasons. The citizens of the Marvel Cinematic Universe need protecting. Who’s up to the job.

Instead of a group of brave heroes, the Thunderbolts are a bunch of barely reformed villains including Florence Pugh’s Black Widow, Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes, David Harbour’s Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell’s U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen’s Ghost, and Olga Kurylenko’s Taskmaster.

Why they need to team up in the film isn’t clear in the trailer. (Nor is it clear if anyone notes that the Avengers started off their movie beating the crap out of one another; the same for Guardians of the Galaxy. Basically every Marvel team starts off hating each other, until they don’t.) Anyway — here’s the new trailer:

There is a new poster for the film as well, riffing on a line in the trailer about who gets their picture on the Wheaties cereal box.

“Now with more Bucky!”? Are they going to make Thunderbolts cereal for real? (I’ll eat it if they do, obviously.)

Here is Thunderbolts’ official synopsis:

In “Thunderbolts*,” Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes — Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts. Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?

Thunderbolts is scheduled to open in theaters on May 2.

