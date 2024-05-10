While Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is set “many generations” after the previous Planet of the Apes trilogy, it also draws heavily on the mythology of those films: Rise of the Planet of the Apes, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, and War for the Planet of the Apes. And if you haven’t seen those films you might need some additional context.

But the new film also draws on some concepts from even earlier films, particularly the original Planet of the Apes and its sequel Beneath the Planet of the Apes. In our latest video, we’ll break down all the ways Kingdom references earlier Apes movies. We’ll also break down that surprising ending, and show you all the Easter eggs and little details you might have missed. It’s everything you could want to know about Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes in one place. Watch it below:

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is now playing in theaters everywhere.