Everything New on Disney+ and Hulu in August 2024

With The Acolyte concluded, it’s honestly a pretty light month on Disney+. But if you also subscribe to Hulu, you’re getting the return of one of their best shows: Only Murders in the Building starring Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez, as the trio of amateur sleuths turned podcast hosts. On this season, their podcast gets adapted into a movie, and the star-studded cast of guest stars will include Eva Longoria, Eugene Levy, Zach Galifianakis, Kumail Nanjiani, Melissa McCarthy, and Molly Shannon.

Also coming on Disney+ and Hulu in August: new episodes of Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures and Spidey and His Amazing Friends for the little ones, plus the streaming premieres of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, Immaculate, and a whole streaming documentary series on Baywatch.

Here’s the full list of what’s streaming on Disney+ and Hulu in August 2024:

NEW ON DISNEY+

Friday, August 2

Disney+ Originals

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (Shorts) Season 2 - Premiere, All Episodes Streaming

Wednesday, August 7

New Library Titles

- Grown-ish (S6, 18 episodes)

Thursday, August 8

New Library Titles

- SuperKitties: Su-Purr Adventures (Shorts) (S1, 6 episodes)

Disney+ Originals

Are You Sure?! - Two Episode Premiere

Wednesday, August 14

Disney+ Originals

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (Season 2) - Premiere, Episodes 1-11

Thursday, August 15

Disney+ Originals

Are You Sure?! - Episode 3

Monday, August 19

New Library Titles

- OceanXplorers (S1, 6 episodes)

Wednesday, August 21

New Library Titles

- Me & Winnie the Pooh (S2, 4 episodes)

- Playdate with Winnie the Pooh (Shorts) (S2, 5 episodes)

- Selenkay (S1, 8 episodes)

Thursday, August 22

New Library Titles

- Cursed Gold: A Shipwreck Scandal (S1, 3 episodes)

Disney+ Originals

Are You Sure?! - Episode 4

Friday, August 23

New Library Titles

- Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends (S3, 5 episodes)

Wednesday, August 28

New Library Titles

- Som E a Silaba, O (S1, 8 episodes)

- SuperKitties (S2, 4 episodes)

Thursday, August 29

Disney+ Originals

Are You Sure?! - Episode 5

NEW ON HULU HIGHLIGHTS

August 2

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (2024)

Suitable Flesh (2023)

August 7

Dance Moms: A New Era: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

NO WAY OUT: The Roulette: 2-Episode Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

The Zone: Survival Mission: 3-Episode Season 3 Premiere (Hulu Original)

August 12

Solar Opposites: Complete Season 5 (Hulu Original)

August 13

The Woman King (2022)

August 14

La Chimera (2023)

The Tyrant: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

August 15

Smile (2022)

August 16

Immaculate (2024)

August 20

Muslim Matchmaker: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

August 22

Reasonable Doubt: Season 2 Premiere (Hulu Original)

August 24

FX’s The New York Times Presents: Lie to Fly: Documentary Premiere

August 27

Only Murders in the Building: Season 4 Premiere (Hulu Original)

August 28

After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun: Complete Docuseries (Hulu Original)

August 30

I Kissed a...Girl: Complete Season 2 (ITV)

