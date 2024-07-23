Everything New on Disney+ and Hulu in August 2024
With The Acolyte concluded, it’s honestly a pretty light month on Disney+. But if you also subscribe to Hulu, you’re getting the return of one of their best shows: Only Murders in the Building starring Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez, as the trio of amateur sleuths turned podcast hosts. On this season, their podcast gets adapted into a movie, and the star-studded cast of guest stars will include Eva Longoria, Eugene Levy, Zach Galifianakis, Kumail Nanjiani, Melissa McCarthy, and Molly Shannon.
Also coming on Disney+ and Hulu in August: new episodes of Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures and Spidey and His Amazing Friends for the little ones, plus the streaming premieres of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, Immaculate, and a whole streaming documentary series on Baywatch.
Here’s the full list of what’s streaming on Disney+ and Hulu in August 2024:
NEW ON DISNEY+
Friday, August 2
Disney+ Originals
Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (Shorts) Season 2 - Premiere, All Episodes Streaming
Wednesday, August 7
New Library Titles
- Grown-ish (S6, 18 episodes)
Thursday, August 8
New Library Titles
- SuperKitties: Su-Purr Adventures (Shorts) (S1, 6 episodes)
Disney+ Originals
Are You Sure?! - Two Episode Premiere
Wednesday, August 14
Disney+ Originals
Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (Season 2) - Premiere, Episodes 1-11
Thursday, August 15
Disney+ Originals
Are You Sure?! - Episode 3
Monday, August 19
New Library Titles
- OceanXplorers (S1, 6 episodes)
Wednesday, August 21
New Library Titles
- Me & Winnie the Pooh (S2, 4 episodes)
- Playdate with Winnie the Pooh (Shorts) (S2, 5 episodes)
- Selenkay (S1, 8 episodes)
Thursday, August 22
New Library Titles
- Cursed Gold: A Shipwreck Scandal (S1, 3 episodes)
Disney+ Originals
Are You Sure?! - Episode 4
Friday, August 23
New Library Titles
- Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends (S3, 5 episodes)
Wednesday, August 28
New Library Titles
- Som E a Silaba, O (S1, 8 episodes)
- SuperKitties (S2, 4 episodes)
Thursday, August 29
Disney+ Originals
Are You Sure?! - Episode 5
NEW ON HULU HIGHLIGHTS
August 2
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (2024)
Suitable Flesh (2023)
August 7
Dance Moms: A New Era: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)
NO WAY OUT: The Roulette: 2-Episode Series Premiere (Hulu Original)
The Zone: Survival Mission: 3-Episode Season 3 Premiere (Hulu Original)
August 12
Solar Opposites: Complete Season 5 (Hulu Original)
August 13
The Woman King (2022)
August 14
La Chimera (2023)
The Tyrant: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)
August 15
Smile (2022)
August 16
Immaculate (2024)
August 20
Muslim Matchmaker: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)
August 22
Reasonable Doubt: Season 2 Premiere (Hulu Original)
August 24
FX’s The New York Times Presents: Lie to Fly: Documentary Premiere
August 27
Only Murders in the Building: Season 4 Premiere (Hulu Original)
August 28
After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun: Complete Docuseries (Hulu Original)
August 30
I Kissed a...Girl: Complete Season 2 (ITV)
