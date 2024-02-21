Linda Hamilton Says She’s Done Making ‘Terminator’ Movies

Linda Hamilton has no interest in returning to the Terminator franchise.

The 67-year-old actress played the role of heroine Sarah Connor in three movies in the sci-fi action series but has no desire to reprise the part after the disappointing response to the 2019 flick Terminator: Dark Fate.

Speaking to Business Insider, Linda said: “I’m done. I'm done. I have nothing more to say. The story’s been told, and it's been done to death.”

Director James Cameron previously revealed that he was “in discussion” for a Terminator reboot but Hamilton sees little point in reviving the franchise once again.

She said: “Why anybody would relaunch it is a mystery to me. But I know our Hollywood world is built on relaunches right now.”

Sarah Connor became a beloved character but Hamilton was uncomfortable with the acclaim as she highlighted that her alter ego made plenty of bad decisions during the course of the story.

The Children of the Corn star explained: “I truly feel like, and felt like, Sarah Connor is not an icon. She’s a woman in hell. She makes some really bad choices. She’s not a good mother, she's a good fighter! So you sort of try to parse the details out and go, ‘Well, they respect her strength and her power, and I did create a warrior, but she’s very imperfect. She’s an imperfect person.’”

Hamilton explained that she is now at peace with the way she is received by Terminator fans.

She said: “It was hard to sort of come to terms with all that and then just go, ‘Okay, I can accept it,’ because I've heard it now for so many years, people actually treat me like I saved the future. If you could see how utterly hapless I am during my life and my daily life! But it’s pretty cute, and I have no complaints, it’s delightful.”