Infamous ‘Titanic’ Door Sells For Over $718,000 at Auction

The door that served a key role in the final scenes of Titanic — and in the years since has become the subject of much internet debate — has sold at auction for a whopping $718,750.

That astronomical figure shows just how important that door has become in the fandom around James Cameron’s massively popular ’90s drama — still the fourth biggest movie in history. If it’s not the most famous door in history, it’s got to be a close second. (The only thing that even seems to be in the conversation is the door Jack Nicholson demolishes with an ax before screaming “Here’s Johnny!” through it in The Shining.)

In the film, after the infamous boat sinks, star-crossed lovers Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Rose (Kate Winslet) wind up in the frigid waters of the Atlantic Ocean struggling to survive. Rose winds up on a door from the Titanic. Jack opts to stay in the water next to her, arguing that if he gets on teh door with her it will sink and they will both drown or die of hypothermia.

Rose survives, Jack dies, and thus began a debate that rages to this day. Could Jack and Rose both fit on the door? Was Rose being selfish? Should they have taken turns using the door? And on and on.

Paramount Pictures Paramount Pictures loading...

READ MORE: The Best and Worst Oscar Winners Ever

The debate became so heated in recent years that even Cameron himself weighed in, and revisited the movie and the life-or-death scenario with an experiment hoping to prove once and for all whether the door could have fit both Jack and Rose.

The money paid for the Titanic door eclipses even the price at the same auction for Harrison Ford’s screen-used whip from Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, which went for $525,000.

I hope whoever bought the door brings it to the Atlantic Ocean where the Titanic sunk and finally settles this matter once and for all. (Safely, of course.)

Get our free mobile app