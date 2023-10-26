Diablo Cody, writer of Juno and Young Adult — and, perhaps most pertinently for this conversation, Jennifer’s Body — is back with her first movie in six years. Lisa Frankenstein looks like a coming-of-age, high-school set riff on Frankenstein. The title character is played by Kathryn Newton (Cassie Lang of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and, perhaps most pertinently for this conversation, the lead of the body swap horror comedy Freaky) who falls for ... well it definitely looks like dead guy that is somehow brought back to life.

The film also marks the directorial debut of actress (and Robin Williams’ daughter) Zelda Williams. You can watch the first trailer for the movie below, which certainly has a lot of personality and energy:

I would imagine that this trailer, combined with Cody’s involvement, is going to bring a lot of eyeballs to this project. It seems like a good match of creators and subject matter. Of course, there’s still the matter of execution, but I’m certainly curious to see the final result.

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

A coming of RAGE love story from acclaimed writer Diablo Cody (Jennifer’s Body) about a misunderstood teenager and her high school crush, who happens to be a handsome corpse. After a set of playfully horrific circumstances bring him back to life, the two embark on a murderous journey to find love, happiness… and a few missing body parts along the way.

Lisa Frankenstein is scheduled to open in theaters on February 9, 2024.

