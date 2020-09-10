‘Freaky’ Trailer: A Blumhouse Body-Swap Horror Comedy

While Halloween might be cancelled this year due to coronavirus, that doesn’t mean we can’t get a good spook in this fall. Universal Pictures and Blumhouse Productions have unveiled a new trailer for their upcoming body-swap horror flick Freaky. Like its name suggests, the movie pulls a solid chunk of its premise from the 2003 Lindsay Lohan comedy Freaky Friday. But this time, there’s a killer new twist. Watch the full trailer below:

From the preview, it’s very clear that writer-director Christopher Landon is drawing from his past success with his Happy Death Day franchise. Similar to Happy Death Day, the Freaky trailer teases snappy dialogue, witty one-liners, and a healthy amount of gore. It’s the kind of movie that aims to thrill you in a fun, slightly-campy way.

Kathryn Newton (Big Little Lies, Blockers) stars as Millie Kessler, an unlucky teen who gets murdered during her senior year of high school. However, she wakes up to find herself inside the body of her killer (Vince Vaughn), ominously named The Butcher. This means that The Butcher has taken over Millie’s 17-year-old body, and he’s ready for a Homecoming killing spree. Oh yeah, and they only have 24 hours to switch back before the curse becomes permanent. Yikes. Senior year of high school can be stressful, but this brings it to a whole new level.

In the quest to get her body back, Millie is joined by her friends, the “ultra-woke” Nyla (Celeste O’Connor) and the “ultra-fabulous” Joshua (Misha Osherovich). The cast is rounded out by Uriah Shelton (Enter the Warriors Gate), Alan Ruck (Succession), Katie Finneran (Why Women Kill), and Dana Drori (High Fidelity).

Freaky will be released on Friday, November 13. (Friday the 13th!!)