10 Long-Delayed Movies That Actually Got Released

In a perfect world, movies would be written, shot, edited, and released according to schedule. But in case you haven’t read the news lately, our world is not perfect. Every so often, a movie goes into limbo for an indefinite amount of time. Reshoots, added CGI, or negative feedback can cause a movie’s theatrical release to be delayed. Other times, there’s more internal troubles. Alfonso Gomez-Rejon’s The Current War, which hits theaters this week, was initially supposed to come out two years ago. The historical drama was originally produced by Harvey Weinstein, which — amidst the controversy of 2017 — was shelved while the rights to the project bounced from one company to another.

Here are 10 other well-known movies whose release dates were pushed back, sometimes more than once.