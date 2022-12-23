10 Movies That Critics Loved (And Audiences Didn’t)

When it comes to watching movies, film critics and the majority of theatergoers are going to have a very different experience. Critics are going into a movie with the intention of reviewing it, making note of things they liked and disliked. Sure, everyone is subconsciously doing that when they view a film, but critics are tasked with putting those feelings into words.

What’s interesting, though, is that critics and audiences often disagree about the quality of a movie. Things that appeal to reviewers may not sit well with those who just popped into the local theater on a Friday night. And, thanks to aggregate review sites such as Rotten Tomatoes, it’s easier than ever to see how critics’ opinions stack up against that of the audience’s.

Of course, all taste is subjective. There’s no real way to distinguish a “good” film from a “bad” one — it all comes down to personal preference. You might turn to a critic to tell you which movies are worth seeing, but that doesn’t mean that you will automatically like it. In the cases of these 10 movies, the response from reviewers was way more positive than how conventional audiences reacted. Now, that doesn’t mean that every critic loved each movie — aggregate sites determine a film’s score based on the percentage of positive reviews to negative ones. But after enough reviews, it’s easy to get an overall picture of how people reacted to a movie.

Here are 10 films that critics raved about but a majority of audience members didn’t care for. Whose side are you on: The critics or the audience?

Movies That Critics Loved But Audiences Didn't These movies all got high marks from critics, but general audiences were less than enthusiastic.