The fun thing about the Terminator franchise is how its wacky timeline justifies ignoring any bad sequels or reboots — like Genisys, a movie you probably forgot existed until this very moment. In the world of Terminator, every movie is a do-over; it’s sort of meta, when you think about it. So it’s not surprising that Arnold Schwarzenegger is at it again with another reboot, and he’s found his leading lady in Mackenzie Davis.

According to Variety, Davis is in talks to join the upcoming Terminator reboot, which will begin production this year under director Tim Miller (Deadpool). Davis, best known for playing computer genius Cameron Howe on AMC’s Halt and Catch Fire, will reportedly have a role similar to Linda Hamilton’s in the original Terminator and its sequel.

Hamilton will reprise her role as Sarah Connor opposite Arnold Schwarzenegger’s titular hero in the project, which is both a reboot and a direct sequel to Terminator 2: Judgment Day. Original director James Cameron is returning to produce the new film, based on a story idea he developed with Miller and Skydance’s David Ellison.

Plot details are unknown, but I’m sure the reboot involves Schwarzenegger teaming up with Sarah Connor to stop evil robots and prevent an apocalypse. Maybe in this timeline, Sarah Connor had a daughter instead of a son — you know, since it’s been like five movies and a TV show and that dude hasn’t been able to keep the world from going to hell.

In addition to Halt and Catch Fire, Davis is known for her roles in the award-winning Black Mirror episode “San Junipero,” as well as Blade Runner 2049. She can be seen next opposite Charlize Theron in Jason Reitman and Diablo Cody’s Tully.