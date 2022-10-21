‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ Teases Fans With First Look Photo

Yes, the time has come for Magic Mike’s Last Dance. Presumably it is his last chance for romance (tonight). Certainly we need him, by us, beside us, to guide us, to hold us, to scold us, and so on. (We’re assuming based on the title that the film is adaptation of the Donna Summer song.)

Originally intended for release on HBO Max, Warner Bros. recently announced that the film, the third (and apparently final) portion of the Magic Mike trilogy, would debut in theaters instead. This sequel once again stars Channing Tatum as the hard-bodied, warm-hearted male stripper Mike Lane. One of the key new additions to the cast this time is Salma Hayek, who is apparently playing a woman named “Maxandra Mendoza,” based on the caption for the first official photo for the film, which you can see above. (Hayek’s role was originally to be played by Thandiwe Newton, but Hayek replaced her before production began earlier in the fall.)

Posting the photo to her Instagram account, Hayek described it as “a tease of what’s to come in theaters this Valentine’s Day weekend.”

Magic Mike’s Last Dance marks the return of director Steven Soderbergh to the series. Technically he never left — he was the cinematographer and editor on the previous sequel, Magic Mike XXL — but he did not direct the movie, as he had the original Magic Mike. (Gregory Jacobs took over that job.) Each of the first two Magic Mike movies grossed well over $100 million against very small budgets of $7 million and $14 million, respectively.

Magic Mike’s Last Dance is scheduled to open in theaters on February 10.

