For the past few weeks, the stars of Deadpool & Wolverine have apparently been trying to test the waters to see if there is enough enthusiasm about Channing Tatum’s surprise cameo appearance in the movie as Gambit to merit finally making a solo movie for the character. (Tatum spent years developing a film for his X-Man character, but it was never actually produced.)

Tatum himself has talked publicly about how he still hopes Marvel will let him make a Gambit movie. Then Ryan Reynolds said if Marvel made Gambit, he’d show up in it as Deadpool. Now Reynolds has posted a deleted scene from the film, showing Tatum’s Gambit as a survivor walking through the chaos of the film’s big battle in the Void between the title characters and the forces of Cassandra Nova — with the implication being that the character survived, and could potentially return.

Tatum posted a comment on the clip, reading “heeeheee! Laissez les bon temps rouler! Let the times roll Cher!”

Fox announced Channing Tatum would play Gambit years ago, and even brought him out on the stage at Comic-Con with their entire X-Men cast to hype his solo film. The movie got trapped in development hell, though, and never materialized before Disney acquired Fox, and with it, the X-Men movie license. (Tatum later said the experience left him “traumatized.”) Marvel has yet to formally announce an X-Men movie; Deadpool & Wolverine was the first film set in the Fox X-Men timeline to explicitly connect to the Marvel multiverse.

A Gambit movie does not seem like it would fit very easily into whatever Marvel’s grand plans are for the X-Men. But there’s no reason Tatum couldn’t play Gambit in an X-Men movie. Or what about a Gambit TV series for Disney+? That seems like a better fit for this sort of slightly niche project — although perhaps not for the budget Marvel and Disney would need to spend on such an endeavor.

Deadpool & Wolverine is still playing in theaters.

