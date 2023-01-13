Liam Neeson stars in Marlowe, directed by Neil Jordan and written by William Monahan. If you’re not a detective fiction fan, the name Marlowe might not ring any bells. But the character has been around for a long time. He’s essentially your quintessential hard-boiled noir detective. In fact, he’s based on a series of books that’s served as a blueprint for tons of classic detective films, like The Big Sleep.

Neeson seems to be the perfect fit for the role. In the new trailer, we see him navigating a web of lies that slowly begins to unravel. The issue is, as he descends deeper into the mystery... will he be able to crack the case without becoming part of it himself? The whole thing starts when a young woman approaches Marlowe in his office, asking if he can help find her lost lover. She's the daughter of a movie star in old Hollywood. As Marlowe looks into it for her, he quickly realizes that almost anyone and everyone is in on it.

Watch the Marlowe trailer below:

The official synopsis for Marlowe is as follows:

"MARLOWE, a gripping noir crime thriller set in late 1930’s Los Angeles, centers around a street-wise, down on his luck detective; Philip Marlowe, played by Liam Neeson, who is hired to find the ex-lover of a glamorous heiress (Diane Kruger), daughter of a well-known movie star (Jessica Lange). The disappearance unearths a web of lies, and soon Marlowe is involved in a dangerous, deadly investigation where everyone involved has something to hide".

Marlowe is set to hit theaters on February 15, 2023.