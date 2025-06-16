How Is This New ‘Naked Gun’ Trailer Not R-Rated?

All The Naked Gun reboot/sequel needs to do: Be funny. If you’re going to make a new version of one of the best comedy franchises ever, it’d better make people laugh.

The new trailer for the new Naked Gun made me laugh out loud three separate times. So it’s off to a pretty good start.

Granted, you can make a bad comedy look like a winner by putting every single funny moment out of 90 listless minutes into a two-minute trailer. But The Naked Gun, based on the old Zucker brothers cop spoofs starring Leslie Nielsen, was directed by the very funny Akiva Schaffer, and produced by Seth MacFarlane. And Liam Neeson, playing Detective Frank Drebin Jr. looks like he is really going for it, which is essential when playing this sort of over-the-top comedy.

Also, there is a joke involving heat vision that I genuinely cannot believe you can get away with in a green-band trailer for a movie. Like, it should be an automatic red band. You’ll know it when you see it. (I’m not complaining mind you — that was one of the three jokes I laughed out loud at!)

Watch the new Naked Gun trailer below:

READ MORE: The 10 Best Comedies of the Last 10 Years

There is a very silly new poster for the film as well.

Paramount Paramount loading...

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

Only one man has the particular set of skills... to lead Police Squad and save the world! Lt. Frank Drebin Jr. (Liam Neeson) follows in his father's footsteps in THE NAKED GUN, directed by Akiva Schaffer (Saturday Night Live, Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping) and from producer Seth MacFarlane (Ted, Family Guy).

The Naked Gun is set to open in theaters on August 1.

Get our free mobile app