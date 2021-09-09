The Cars From ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ Are Being Auctioned Off

If you’ve ever wanted to ride eternal, shiny and chrome, you will finally get your choice.

(You might have to mortgage your home to do it, but you’ll have a chance, anyway.)

That’s because 13 of the vehicles from the modern classic Mad Max: Fury Road are being auctioned off this month. You can witness the images of the cars and get all the details at the Lloyds Auctioneers website — but here are the specific vehicles that are included in the auction.

THE WAR RIG

THE GIGAHORSE

THE DOOF WAGON

NUX CAR

CONVOY CAR : ELVIS

CONVOY CAR: FLAMER

RAZOR COLA

POLE CAR

SABRE TOOTH

FIRE CAR

CALTROP: EL DORADO

BUGGY: RATROD CHEV

BUICK: HEAVY ARTILLERY WITH HUMMER WEAPON MOUNT

Yes, the machines up for auction include the iconic War Rig driven by Charlize Theron’s Imperator Furiosa, as well as the Doof Wagon, where the Doof Warrior rocked out with his fire-spewing guitar in front of a wall of speakers.

The starting bids for the Mad Max fleet are $1 each, although we image they will eventually go for a lot more. Plus you have to spring for your own silver spray paint to blast in your face before you go for a joy ride through the desert.

The auction takes place on September 26 at 7PM. It’s happening down in Australia, but the good news is, according to the official website, that “payment can be accepted in any currency, including cryptocurrencies” and that “nitrous, no-nonsense shipping can be arranged for anywhere in what’s left of the world.” I wonder how much it costs to have a War Rig shipped across an ocean?

Meanwhile, director George Miller recently began filming his Mad Max prequel, Furiosa, starring Anya Taylor-Joy. It is scheduled to open in theaters on June 23, 2023.