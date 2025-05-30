The 10 Best Sci-Fi Movies of the Last 10 Years

If you’re reading this, congratulations: You’ve survived live ten years past the impossible future of Back to the Future — the one from 2015 with flying cars, wall-sized televisions, and rehydrated pizzas. (Hey, one correct prediction out of three ain’t a bad batting average.) We live in the days of futures’ past.

From this we can learn two things: One, the real world sucks compared to the one we were promised by the movies of our childhoods. And two, the science-fiction genre always needs to keep moving forward, because time always moves forward as well. Technology that sounded impossible 30 years ago looks laughably old fashioned today. Progress comes so rapidly (except when it comes to flying cars and rehydrated pizzas, I guess) that sci-fi needs to move fast too.

Thankfully, the last ten years have given us an incredible array of futuristic (or sometimes dystopian) sci-fi visions. The list below collects the ten best, ranked in preferential order by yours truly. In a few years, their concepts and technologies will no doubt look just as outdated as Marty McFly Jr.’s adjustable jacket and psychedelic baseball hat. The movies themselves will endure anyway, because they are that good.

The Best Sci-Fi Films of the Last 10 Years (2015-2024) These science-fiction films redefined a great genre for our modern world.

Honorable Mentions (in Alphabetical Order): Arrival, Dune Part Two, Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Martian, Poor Things, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Star Trek Beyond, Tenet, Upgrade, War For the Planet of the Apes.

