Ti West’s ‘X’ Continues in ‘MaXXXine’ Trailer

In just a handful of years, Ti West has made an entire trilogy of films about the intersection of Hollywood, sex, and stardom. It started with 2022’s X, an unusual slasher movie about a killer murdering the cast and crew of an porno film in the late 1980s. Next came Pearl, a prequel set decades earlier about an old lady (played by Mia Goth under heavy prosthetic makeup) in her earlier days trying to make it as an actress. Now comes MaXXXine, a full-on sequel to X also starring Goth, this time as her other character from X, another aspiring actress who shares her name with this new movie’s title. (Minus a couple extra X’s of course.)

While X was about porn and the 1970s, MaXXXine brings Maxine to Hollywood in the 1980s, and it looks to be about the world of sleazy exploitation movies. There are also some interesting-looking references to Psycho and the Bates Motel (and maybe even the Universal Studios backlot tour?). Maxine’s dark past is coming back to haunt her, and a serial killer named the “Night Stalker” might be after her too.

In addition to Goth, MaXXXine’s impressive cast includes Elizabeth Debicki, Moses Sumney, Michelle Monaghan, Bobby Cannvale, Halsey, Lily Collins, Giancarlo Esposito, and Kevin Bacon. Check out the trailer for the movie below; it’s a good one:

There’s a new poster for the movie as well.

Here is the film’s official synopsis

In 1980s Hollywood, adult film star and aspiring actress Maxine Minx finally gets her big break. But as a mysterious killer stalks the starlets of Hollywood, a trail of blood threatens to reveal her sinister past.

MaXXXine is scheduled to open in theaters on July 5.

