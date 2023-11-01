‘Mean Girls’ Cast Reunites In New Ad

It seems that we're getting a Mean Girls reunion. Unfortunately, it's not really taking the shape most people were probably hoping for. Lindsay Lohan, Lacey Chabert, and Amanda Seyfried are coming back for a series of Black Friday WalMart add. It's not anywhere near as fetch as a full-fledged sequel to the cult classic comedy film would be, but it’s something. The Mean Girls cast will return every Wednesday for the month of November with new ads

You can see the first of these ads, featuring plenty of familiar faces from the Mean Girls movie, now all grown up with kids of their own, below:

Daniel Franzese, the actor who portrayed Damien, says: “We think fans are going to be super excited to see us after all these years. I know we are excited for everyone to see what we’ve all been up to.”

Lindsay Lohan said, “It was so nice being back together after all these years. It was great catching up with everyone.”

This move comes after a similar successful approach last year, where a number of actors from Mike Judge’s cult classic comedy Office Space reprised their roles for a number of ads. Earlier this year there was also a Breaking Bad “reunion” in a, uh, PopCorners ad. A few years before that Mike Myers and Dana Carvey showed up in a Wayne’s World reunion ad.

A photo from the campaign also leaked online before the campaign officially started, leading to speculation about the situation. Now, we know exactly where the image came from.

