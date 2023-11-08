‘Mean Girls’ Trailer: The Musical of the Movie Is Now a Movie Again

The original Mean Girls is only 20 years old — so relatively recent that several of the cast members of the original film are now reprising their roles in the new remake, which is coming to theaters early in 2024. That includes Mean Girls writer Tina Fey who wrote this new film and also appears once again as Ms. Norbury. (Tim Meadows is also back as the school’s principal as well.)

The younger characters are all played by new actors, of course, and although you would never know it based on the film’s first trailer, this Mean Girls is also a musical. (It’s based on the Broadway adaptation of the film, which ran on Broadway from 2018 until the start of the Covid pandemic.

You can see the trailer for the film — which looks like a very faithful remake of the original Mean Girls — below. But, then, why wouldn’t it be faithful? It’s by (and starring) a bunch of the same people!

Here is the new Mean Girls’ official synopsis:

From the comedic mind of Tina Fey comes a new twist on the modern classic, MEAN GIRLS. New student Cady Heron (Angourie Rice) is welcomed into the top of the social food chain by the elite group of popular girls called “The Plastics,” ruled by the conniving queen bee Regina George (Reneé Rapp) and her minions Gretchen (Bebe Wood) and Karen (Avantika). However, when Cady makes the major misstep of falling for Regina’s ex-boyfriend Aaron Samuels (Christopher Briney), she finds herself prey in Regina’s crosshairs. As Cady sets to take down the group’s apex predator with the help of her outcast friends Janis (Auli’i Cravalho) and Damian (Jaquel Spivey), she must learn how to stay true to herself while navigating the most cutthroat jungle of all: high school.

Mean Girls is scheduled to open in theaters on January 12. I have no idea why you wouldn’t want people to know this is a musical, but Mean Girls is fun, and Angourie Rice, who is playing the Lindsay Lohan role, is a great young actor. (She’s awesome in The Nice Guys.) So hopefully it will be worth checking out.

