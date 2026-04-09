Michael J. Fox is alive and doing “ok.” Unfortunately, the reason he had to give such an innocuous statement is that CNN had mistakenly published a tribute to him called “Remembering the life of Michael J. Fox.”

Oops.

After CNN posted the inaccurate obituary, Fox responded on Threads, writing...

How do you react when you turn on the TV and CNN is reporting your death? Do you…A) Switch to MSNBC, or whatever they are calling themselves these days, (B) Pour scalding hot water on your lap, if it hurts you’re fine, (C) Call your wife, hopefully she’s concerned but reassuring, (D) Relax, they do this once every year, (E) Ask yourself wtf? I thought the world was ending, but apparently it’s just me and I’m ok. Love, Mike.

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CNN later released this statement: “The package was published in error; we have removed it from our platforms and send our apologies to Michael J. Fox and his family.”

While Fox dealt with the situation with humor, can you imagine if this exact scenario played out in your life? It’s got to be strange enough to watch people talk about you on television under ordinary circumstances ... but to be telling the world you have died? I mean that has to be the most surreal thing that could happen to a person. Do you question the nature of reality for a minute? I feel like I would have a full-blown mental breakdown.

Thankfully, Fox is doing fine. Despite his ongoing struggle with Parkinson’s disease, he continues to act in various projects; he recently appeared on Apple TV’s Shrinking.

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