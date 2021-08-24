Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd Had a ‘Back to the Future’ Reunion

These pictures — great scott! — they have warmed our hearts.

Below you’ll see photos from Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd’s official Instagram accounts. The men are best known (at least as an onscreen pair) as Marty McFly and Doctor Emmett Brown from the Back to the Future trilogy. The pair haven’t made any films together in decades (and Fox recently announced his retirement form acting because of ongoing struggles with Parkinson’s disease) but they do occasionally get back together for signings and other events.

Last weekend, for example, each posted photos of the two of them back together. Fox’s photo shows he and Lloyd on a golf cart with Fox flashing a thumbs up, along with the caption “Back to back.”

Lloyd’s picture, of the pair in different attire, shows them seated together in front of a large backdrop on a pair of chairs. This time Lloyd has a thumb up. “Caption this...” read Lloyd’s picture’s caption. (Our suggestion: “Jim! Jim, it's Marvin. Your cousin, Marvin Misfits. You know that new sound you're looking for? Well, listen to this!”)

Believe it or not, Fox is now 60 years old. (Lloyd, meanwhile, is 82‚ and the franchise as a whole celebrated its 35th anniversary last fall. (There is an excellent visual history of the series that was released around that time as well.) The first film was also recently featured on an episode of the popular Netflix series The Movies That Made Us, featuring contributions from many of Back to the Future filmmakers and actors, including franchise co-creator and writer Bob Gale.

