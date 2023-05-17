Tom Cruise is back for Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One. It seems that this entry might contain some of the most insane stunts yet. And with Tom Cruise now 60 years old, that’s extremely impressive.

In addition to the heart-pumping action and harrowing stunt sequences, the stakes are higher than any other Mission: Impossible yet. Ethan’s past is catching up with him. You can watch the trailer for Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One below:

The official synopsis for the film is as follows:

In Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his IMF team embark on their most dangerous mission yet: To track down a terrifying new weapon that threatens all of humanity before it falls into the wrong hands. With control of the future and the fate of the world at stake, and dark forces from Ethan's past closing in, a deadly race around the globe begins. Confronted by a mysterious, all-powerful enemy, Ethan is forced to consider that nothing can matter more than his mission – not even the lives of those he cares about most.

We don't really know the specifics of this new weapon, or who might be putting pressure on Ethan from his past. What we do know is that this plotline won't be neatly wrapped up by the end of the first film. Perhaps the end of this entry will see Ethan having to go rogue, since you can see in the trailer that he's not particularly keen on this mission. According to a colleague, this mission is more important than the lives of anyone working on it. Ethan doesn't seem to be a fan of that line of thinking.

Dead Reckoning Part One is scheduled to open in theaters on July 12. The second part follows on June 28, 2024. That will supposedly be the final film in the franchise.

