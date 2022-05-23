‘Mission: Impossible’ Is Back in First ‘Dead Reckoning’ Trailer

The Covid pandemic has created a logjam of ridiculous Tom Cruise action movies. After years of delays, Top Gun: Maverick finally comes out this week — which then clears the way for Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One to make its way to theaters next summer.

The film is the first of what is being billed as a two-part finale to the Mission: Impossible saga. We’ll see about that; on the one hand, Cruise is going to turn 60 this summer. He can’t keep running forever (although if anyone can, it’s Tom Cruise.) On the other hand, Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol was initially teased in much the same way, and there were hints that Cruise was going to hand off the franchise to Jeremy Renner after that story. Clearly, that didn’t happen; that was three Mission: Impossibles ago now. Instead, Tom Cruise outlasted Jeremy Renner in the series, who’s long gone by now.

The first trailer for Dead Reckoning is here, and it has all the running, jumping, and car chases you could possibly want. Check it out:

So far, there’s no official plot synopsis for the film, which is written and directed by returning Mission: Impossible helmer Christopher McQuarrie, who previously made Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation and Mission: Impossible — Fallout. The cast besides Cruise includes Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Hayley Atwell, Esai Morales, and — back in a Mission: Impossible since the very first one — Henry Czerny. (He’s the guy who tells Cruise’s Ethan Hunt to pick a side.)

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One is currently scheduled to open in theaters on July 14, 2023.

